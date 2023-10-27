Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We have a cold front moving through the area this morning, and this front will bring much cooler air into the region. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies, which is about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. There is about a 20 percent chance for rain throughout the day, but I anticipate most of Texoma to remain dry. We will see rain chances increase in the overnight hours in eastern Texoma with a chance for some lightning and thunder as well.

Tomorrow on and off rain is expected throughout the area. Rain appears more likely in the morning hours and will start to dissipate in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow from cloudy skies with afternoon highs only reaching the 50s in Texoma.

A second cold front will move through the area early Sunday morning, and this front will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The morning and afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s, but strong northern winds ( 15 to 25 mph) will create wind chill values in the upper 20s to low 30s across the area. Sunday will also be our best chance at widespread rain this weekend with a cold rain in the forecast.

We will start to snap back into a dry weather pattern in the early parts of next week with no rain in the forecast past Monday morning. Temperatures will recover quickly as well with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s during the week.

Have a great weekend!

