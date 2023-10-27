Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM

Cold front brings chilly air to Texoma on Sunday.
By Alex Searl
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We have a cold front moving through the area this morning, and this front will bring much cooler air into the region. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies, which is about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. There is about a 20 percent chance for rain throughout the day, but I anticipate most of Texoma to remain dry. We will see rain chances increase in the overnight hours in eastern Texoma with a chance for some lightning and thunder as well.

Tomorrow on and off rain is expected throughout the area. Rain appears more likely in the morning hours and will start to dissipate in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow from cloudy skies with afternoon highs only reaching the 50s in Texoma.

A second cold front will move through the area early Sunday morning, and this front will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The morning and afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s, but strong northern winds ( 15 to 25 mph) will create wind chill values in the upper 20s to low 30s across the area. Sunday will also be our best chance at widespread rain this weekend with a cold rain in the forecast.

We will start to snap back into a dry weather pattern in the early parts of next week with no rain in the forecast past Monday morning. Temperatures will recover quickly as well with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s during the week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

A cold front will start to push further south tonight making it’s presence known through...
Turning colder heading into the weekend | 10/26PM
Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM
Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM
Multiple cold fronts this weekend bring chilly air to Texoma | 10/26 AM
Multiple cold fronts this weekend bring chilly air to Texoma | 10/26 AM
Rain will end overnight, Thursday will be a warm and muggy day
Rain will end overnight, Thursday will be a warm and muggy day | 10/25PM