Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cold temperatures on the way remind everyone to find heat safely

Temperatures are expected to drop as we finish out the year, and it’s time to prepare for the cold weather by checking heaters and thermostats.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures are expected to drop as we finish out the year, and it’s time to prepare for the cold weather by checking heaters and thermostats. Lawton Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart recommends checking appliances now.

”It’s okay to turn it on now, make sure your filters are clean, making sure that everything is working properly,” said Kyle Nyhart.

What about when you are getting ready to head out for work, and you want to start and warm your car before leaving?

“When the temperatures get really cold and you do have to hit the road, make sure that if you do start your car and it’s in the garage, that you have the garage door open that causes a lot of carbon monoxide,” Nyhart explained.

Another thing not to do? Leave your home with the heater running. I am the first to say I love coming home to a toasty and cozy home, but doing this affects your bill and damages your heater.

Jeremiah Gonzalez works for D and R Heating and Air and does not recommend you leave the heater running.

“If you are not going to be home for a while just setting it down to like 68 degrees, it keeps the house at a decent temperature so that way nothing gets too cold pipes don’t freeze but when you come home it still feels cool and you can turn it back up,” Gonzales said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

Subscribe to KSWO’s YouTube Page
Oklahoma lawmakers say they are confident despite low student reading scores
Michelin Ardmore
Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production
Weekend Warmup: More spooky events happening in Texoma
One of Texoma’s largest employers is ending production in Ardmore, and our Governor said he is...
Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production