Cold temperatures on the way remind everyone to find heat safely

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures are expected to drop as we finish out the year, and it’s time to prepare for the cold weather by checking heaters and thermostats. Lawton Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart recommends checking appliances now.

”It’s okay to turn it on now, make sure your filters are clean, making sure that everything is working properly,” said Kyle Nyhart.

What about when you are getting ready to head out for work, and you want to start and warm your car before leaving?

“When the temperatures get really cold and you do have to hit the road, make sure that if you do start your car and it’s in the garage, that you have the garage door open that causes a lot of carbon monoxide,” Nyhart explained.

Another thing not to do? Leave your home with the heater running. I am the first to say I love coming home to a toasty and cozy home, but doing this affects your bill and damages your heater.

Jeremiah Gonzalez works for D and R Heating and Air and does not recommend you leave the heater running.

“If you are not going to be home for a while just setting it down to like 68 degrees, it keeps the house at a decent temperature so that way nothing gets too cold pipes don’t freeze but when you come home it still feels cool and you can turn it back up,” Gonzales said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.