Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Emperor penguin chick hatches at SeaWorld San Diego for 1st time in over a decade

An emperor penguin chick was hatched at SeaWorld San Diego for the first time in 13 years.
An emperor penguin chick was hatched at SeaWorld San Diego for the first time in 13 years.(SeaWorld San Diego)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - An emperor penguin chick was hatched for the first time since 2010 at SeaWorld San Diego.

Officials with SeaWorld San Diego say the park is the only place in the Western Hemisphere where emperor penguins can be found, making the hatching a rare event.

“Bringing this chick into the world and ensuring her well-being and survival around the clock has been a very rewarding process for me and the entire SeaWorld Aviculture team,” said Justin Brackett, curator of birds at SeaWorld San Diego.

Emperor penguins are currently listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act due to the loss of Antarctic sea ice and rising sea levels caused by climate change.

“Disappearing sea ice is becoming more frequent as our planet continues to warm and is having a devastating effect on penguin populations,” said Katie Propp, with Penguins International.

Emperor penguins are dependent on sea ice as their habitat for breeding, raising chicks, and molting. Newly hatched chicks lack the waterproof feathers required to swim or survive in the ocean.

“The good news is that there is a future for this species if we take action,” Propp said.

Officials with SeaWorld say the team works to provide human care and maintain genetic biodiversity for emperor penguins in their facilities.

SeaWorld San Diego’s Penguin Encounter is home to a colony of 17 emperor penguins, as well as 300 other penguins.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference
Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; daughter Ivanka also will testify
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims