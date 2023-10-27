Fort Sill hosts OKC students for ‘Day in the Life of a Soldier’ event

Expert Connections
A group of high school students from the Oklahoma City area were on Fort Sill Friday to learn about the daily lives of soldiers on post.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of high school students from the Oklahoma City area were on Fort Sill Friday to learn about the daily lives of soldiers on post.

As part of the “Day in the Life of a Soldier” event, students got to see various aspects of working on Fort Sill.

They learned about the Field Artillery and Air Defense systems and even got to go to the electronic rifle range.

We spoke with one of the visitors, Natalia Gonzalez-Hernandez who says she was already looking into joining the military and the event was a clarifying one for her and her classmates.

“People around me were talking about how they found the experience exciting and exhilarating, so they might actually consider joining,” said Gonzalez. “If not this branch, they liked it enough to join other military branches.”

The kids got to end their visit by viewing a demonstration from Fort Sill’s Explosive Ordinance Detachment.

