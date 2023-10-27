Furry Friend Friday: Beagle Shepherd mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you didn’t know, now you do, next week is about to get spooky!

And while we may enjoy the occasional trick-or-treater scaring you on your doorstep, your pet may not enjoy it as much.

Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Shelter joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson in the studio to talk about today’s furry friend, what pet owners can do if their pet eats chocolate, and how to best keep pets warm.

To learn more about today’s furry friend, which is a 4-year-old male Beagle Shepherd mix, or any of the other topics discussed, watch the interview above.

