Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production

One of Texoma’s largest employers is ending production in Ardmore, and our Governor said he is disappointed to see them go.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - One of Texoma’s largest employers is ending production in Ardmore, and our Governor said he is disappointed to see them go.

Officials with the Michelin Tires Plant told employees that work would stop by the end of 2025, or sooner.

The company says rubber mixing operations will continue, however, the tire shutdown will impact more than 1,000 workers.

“I know Oklahomans will do what we always do, lend a hand to their neighbor as these folks transition to the next chapter,” Governor Stitt said. “I’m working with lieutenant Governor Pinnell and the Department of Commerce to make sure those impacted have access to available programs so they land on their feet.”

