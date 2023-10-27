Expert Connections
New ‘Orange Alert’ system seeks to alert people about prison escapees

The Orange Alert system came about after jail escapees took an Oklahoma resident’s aunt hostage.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new notification system will alert people about prison escapees through text messages starting Nov 1.

High school senior Katie Edelen sprang to action and decided to help all Oklahomans by drafting legislation to institute the alert system with two lawmakers assisting to make the bill become law.

The Orange Alert is an optional system and is not location based.

You can opt in by texting a keyword to 77295, and you can find each facility’s keyword here.

