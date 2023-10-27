Expert Connections
Oklahoma lawmakers say they are confident despite low student reading scores

By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawmakers in Oklahoma City held an interim study about reading scores in public Schools.

Findings from the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability show Oklahoma has low scores in 4th and 8th grade reading.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only one in four 4th graders scored proficient or better in reading.

Lawmakers say the COVID-19 Pandemic really put students behind.

“The only way for kids to get better and to become a member of our workforce the fastest is we have to know where they are,” Toni Hasenbeck (R), State Representative, said. “Then teachers and administrations have to meet those kids where they are to get them to the next level.”

Lawmakers have passed legislation to bring literacy coaches in schools across the state.

Despite the results of the study, lawmakers said they feel confident about the future of Oklahoma’s reading scores.

