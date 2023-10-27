Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

PSO to distribute over 100,000 LED light bulbs to Oklahoma families

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is distributing 122,000 LED light bulbs to Oklahoma families this year.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is distributing 122,000 LED light bulbs to Oklahoma families this year.

According to officials with PSO, in the past 10 years the company has distributed nearly one-million energy efficient bulbs, which not only last longer, but also use less energy.

They also estimate that for PSO customers, the new bulbs equates to roughly 3-million-dollars in energy savings.

Families who are clients of local food pantries can participate in the “Shine a Light” project, and rebates and instant discounts are available for any PSO customer.

You can find out more about this project and the rebates associated with it by going here.

