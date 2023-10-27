Veterans Home leadership no longer employed following investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several individuals are no longer employed at the Veterans Home on Flower mound in East Lawton following an investigation.

According to an internal email obtained by 7news, the Administrator, Assistant Administrator, Assistant Director of Nursing and the Human Resources Manager at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Lawton facility are no longer employed by the department.

The email continues on to say the details of the decision was taken in direct response to the facts revealed by an investigation, followed by various complaints made by employees within the home.

An interim leadership team will now serve the home for the immediate future.

We reached out to the ODVA, a spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the email, and says they do not comment on matters of employment.

This particular center has come under scrutiny in the past.

In 2020, a number of complaints led to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs investigating the Center.

Two years prior in 2018, the Veterans Center received a number of complaints from family members of residents who claimed their veterans were not getting the standard of care they expected them to receive.

