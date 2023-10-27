Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Veterans Home leadership no longer employed following investigation

Several individuals are no longer employed at the Veterans Home on Flower mound in East Lawton following an investigation.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several individuals are no longer employed at the Veterans Home on Flower mound in East Lawton following an investigation.

According to an internal email obtained by 7news, the Administrator, Assistant Administrator, Assistant Director of Nursing and the Human Resources Manager at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Lawton facility are no longer employed by the department.

The email continues on to say the details of the decision was taken in direct response to the facts revealed by an investigation, followed by various complaints made by employees within the home.

An interim leadership team will now serve the home for the immediate future.

We reached out to the ODVA, a spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the email, and says they do not comment on matters of employment.

This particular center has come under scrutiny in the past.

In 2020, a number of complaints led to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs investigating the Center.

Two years prior in 2018, the Veterans Center received a number of complaints from family members of residents who claimed their veterans were not getting the standard of care they expected them to receive.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

Students from OKC visited Fort Sill to get an inside look at soldier life on post.
Fort Sill hosts OKC students for ‘Day in the Life of a Soldier’ event
PSO to distribute over 100,000 LED light bulbs to Oklahoma families
Wind chills in the 20s on Sunday
Wind chills in the 20s on Sunday | 10/27PM
Waterline maintenance will affect water pressure in Duncan
Humana made the donation.
Volunteers of America Oklahoma receives $600,000 donation