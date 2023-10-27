Expert Connections
Volunteers of America Oklahoma receives $600,000 donation

The Humana Foundation made the donation this afternoon.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Volunteers of America Oklahoma organization is receiving a more-than half a million dollar investment that will go to directly help people suffering with substance abuse disorder.

The Humana Foundation made the donation this afternoon.

The funds will go to the Volunteers organization to further develop their Family Focused Recovery program to mothers and their families in Lawton.

In a statement by Humana, they said the funds will help expand their reach of services, ensuring families gain access to treatment, no matter where they’re located.

“Our long term goal is to help women with medically assisted treatment and also to ensure babies are not born addicted,” Pam Richardson, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Oklahoma, said. “Our intent then is to follow the women along, whether it’s transitional housing, employment, but it’s to help them build a better life for the long-term.”

Richardson says the organization employs 16,000 people across the country, with 300 here in Oklahoma.

