Waterline maintenance will affect water pressure in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has scheduled some waterline maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 30.

The maintenance is happening at Woodknoll and Oak Leaf circuit starting at 8 a.m.

Homes north of that area in the 3700 block will not have any water pressure for about six hours or until work is finished.

Crews are expected to keep working until the project is complete.

