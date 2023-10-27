Expert Connections
Waterline maintenance will affect water pressure in Duncan

The City of Duncan has scheduled some waterline maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 30.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has scheduled some waterline maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 30.

The maintenance is happening at Woodknoll and Oak Leaf circuit starting at 8 a.m.

Homes north of that area in the 3700 block will not have any water pressure for about six hours or until work is finished.

Crews are expected to keep working until the project is complete.

