Pet of The Week

Weekend Warm Up 10/27

By Alexis Young
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -At the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can bring your kids for games, candy, prizes, and of course, animal encounters.

The event takes place from 1P.M. until 5 P.M., and the charge is regular admission.

But, if you’re scared of going outside and being caught by a ghost, then you can stay inside and have them come to you with a Halloween movie marathon. Viridian Coffee Co. will be playing Hocus Pocus 2 this weekend on Saturday at 5 P.M. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

These aren’t the only events going on this weekend, if you’re looking for more frights and fun just just visit our community calendar on KSWO dot com for more!

