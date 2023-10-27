Weekend Warmup: More spooky events happening in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hey everyone it’s Alexis Young and it’s time for your weekend warm-up, where we give you the spookiest events happening!

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me... fish to eat?

Well, not so much to eat, but at Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center you can bring your kid for games, candy, prizes, and of course animal encounters.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and it will cost you regular admission.

However, if you’re scared of going outside and being caught by a ghost, then you can stay inside and have them come to you with a Halloween movie marathon.

Viridian Coffee Co. will be playing Hocus Pocus 2 at 5 p.m. this weekend. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

And these aren’t the only events going on this weekend. If you’re looking for more frights and fun just visit our community calendar for more!

