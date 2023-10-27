Wind chills in the 20s on Sunday | 10/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple waves of precipitation as well as colder air will occur this weekend. For tonight, clouds will increase and so will the chances for rain. Rain will spread from south to north during the morning hours tomorrow. Rain coverage will be numerous throughout the morning but will drop off to isolated coverage during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will start in the mid 40s and will only warm into the low 50s by the afternoon. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. All showers will have the threat for lightning, thunder and possibly some small hail.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in again Saturday night. By Sunday morning, we’re looking at temperatures ranging from the upper 20s north to the mid 40s south. Rain showers will continue all day Sunday. While I don’t expect the threat to be giant concern, some models suggest some frozen precipitation mixing in. With that said, given the timing of the front and the temperatures at the surface, precipitation will fall primarily as a cold rain for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas.

By the afternoon on Sunday, we’ll see temperatures on either side of 40 degrees for Altus, Lawton and Duncan. There will be a spread from northwest (mid 30s) to southeast (mid 40s). Whatever temperature you see Sunday, it will be the coldest high of the year so far. Factor in north winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 30s, we’ll be feeling more like the 20s.

All rain will come to an end overnight into Monday with drier weather expected through all of next week. Monday afternoon will warm into the mid 40s with north winds at 10 to 15mph. One final cold front moves in on Tuesday. Anticipated highs will stay in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s. Wednesday will see highs in the low 50s, low 60s by Thursday and the mid 60s by Friday of next week. No precipitation is expected during this stretch either.

A widespread freeze is expected because we’re looking at morning temperatures Monday through Thursday in the 20s.

Have a great weekend & stay warm! -LW

