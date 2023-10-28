LPS officers give demonstrations, information to students during Red Ribbon Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students were totally engaged during the joint presentation at Edison Elementary, the officers even brought in some furry friends and demonstrated how dogs are able to sniff out narcotics and even explosives.

Rachelle Mills, a sergeant of the LPS Police Department told the kids they wanted them to have fun but stay safe.

”Today, we had a Red Ribbon assembly here at Edison Elementary we wanted to come talk to them about drug safety awareness and how to be safe and have a fun Halloween with trick or treating we also wanted to demonstrate how our canines work as well,” said Mills.

With Halloween around the corner that means there is going to be candy galore being passed out. Kids will be grabbing hands full of candy all night, as a reminder for parents make sure to check through the candy before your little one enjoys it because some drugs can be disguised as sweet things to eat.

Officer Mills offered tips for sorting through the candy to make sure there is nothing suspicious.

”Check for puncturers, check for open packages stuff like that we don’t want the kids to get ahold of if you see it just throw it away,” Mills said.

Jenny Langston who is the principal at Edison Elementary School says how pleasing it is for the police to come out and help spread the importance of saying no to drugs.

”I mean it takes all of us in this battle I mean it does,” said Langston. “Lawton Police Department, our LSPD, family members, churches, other people in the community all working to protect our children.”

