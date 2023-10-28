Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling

GRANITE, Okla. (KSWO) - In the past week 7News has reported five cases of people trying to bring contraband into the Oklahoma State Reformatory.

According to law enforcement and court documents, they see cases like this every week and it’s all orchestrated from the inside.

“It’s a big problem for us from this standpoint. Presently, the Greer County Jail holds 36 prisoners,” said District 3 District Attorney David Thomas. “Today, 41% of those are people that are charged with making prison drops, or bringing contraband into the prison.”

Thomas said the reason for the copious amount of people who attempt to smuggle in contraband is money.

“And I’ll give you an example,” he said. “These people that are trying to smuggle in the contraband. For the most part, half of them are prior prisoners. They know the lucrative side of selling these items in a prison. Meth by the ounce, on the street will run about $360. If you get an ounce inside the walls and you break it down and sell it, you can make $30,000 dollars.”

Thomas stated the sad reality is gang members who find their way inside prison, don’t usually change for the better when contraband is a prevalent influence.

From processing cases to boots on the ground, Greer County Sheriff Steven McMahan works closely with Granite P.D. to make these arrests.

“We’re probably catching just a small amount of what is actually going in,” said McMahan.

He added it’s mainly people from outside of Greer County, and they all funnel down the same road. Even though the method is redundant, it’s not slowing down, and Sheriff McMahan said they don’t have the staff to keep up.

“We’re one of the smallest counties as far as population,” McMahan said. “We’re also one of the smallest counties as far as law enforcement personnel.”

McMahan stated there’s enough drug addiction on the outside, and to bring it inside prison walls jeopardizes the integrity of the facility.

7News reached out to the Department of Corrections about the issue who sent the following statement:

“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections continuously combats contraband introduction at all facilities statewide. We have special teams and all our dedicated employees who stay vigilant, ensuring to stop as much contraband as possible from entering our prisons. We work closely with the local police and sheriff departments to apprehend people involved with contraband and sincerely appreciate their help. We could not do it without them.”

Thomas and Macmahon both said there’s not a permanent solution to stopping contraband, but it’s not going to keep them from combatting the issue.

