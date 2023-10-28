Rain showers today and tomorrow with steady cold temperatures | 10/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain showers will continue to lift north this morning. Expect some widely scattered thunderstorms as some instability is present within the atmosphere. Cloudy skies for all locations will prevent temperatures from rising too much today. We’ll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another blast of cold air will move late tonight into tomorrow morning. The lack of warming today coupled with the cold airmass moving will create even colder conditions for Sunday. We’ll start the day in the mid 30s and will only warm to near 40 degrees by the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 20mph sustained with wind gusts in the mid 30s. Thanks to those gusty north winds, we’re looking at wind chills in the 20s all day long.

As I mentioned previously, rain showers will continue into Sunday. There will likely not be much overlap of the rain and temperatures near freezing so the precipitation will primarily fall as a cold rain. With that said, some ice may try to mix in but I do expect that the thermal profiles of the atmosphere will stay warm enough to support a liquid precipitation for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas counties.

All precipitation will end through daybreak on Monday. We’ll start next week with cloudy skies but they will gradually exit during the day leaving the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will rebound into the mid 40s with light north winds.

One more cold front will move in on Halloween. Skies will stay mostly sunny and no precipitation is expected. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 30s.

High pressure settles in by Wednesday and south winds return. This will allow for temperatures to gradually warm into the end of next week. No rain is expected and most days ahead will stay filled with lots of sun.

The clear skies overnight will result in wicked cold temperatures to start the day. Walking out the door, temperatures all next week will be in the mid to low 20s. So the extra layers and maybe even the hats/gloves will be needed!

Have a great weekend & stay warm! -LW

