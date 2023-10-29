Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Foard Co.

A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FOARD CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An officer-involved shooting occurred during a car chase in Foard County Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release. The statement said the suspect was injured and taken to a nearby hospital; officers were uninjured. Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

Texas Rangers with Texas DPS assisted the Crowell Police Department, Foard County Constable’s Office, and Foard County Sheriff’s Office with the officer-involved shooting, according to the release.

