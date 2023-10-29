First alert weather day for Sunday’s cold temperatures | 10/28 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! We will have a cold front pushing through the area tonight, bringing even cooler temperatures tomorrow. Winds will also bring in cooler air from the north, along with gusty winds. Rain is expected to continue tonight and into tomorrow. Due to these colder conditions and wind chills we have issued a First Alert Weather day for tomorrow.

Across the region tomorrow, temperatures will drop close to freezing. There are currently Winter Weather Advisories issued to the north of our viewing area, and this will last until tomorrow at noon. There is a chance of this being extended for the afternoon hours depending on how much the temperature continues to drop. No snow is expected for these areas or out current viewing area. Instead, we are looking at either sleet or freezing rain. Again, this is for counties north of Elk City. In the Texoma region, we should get mostly rain, but we cannot rule out some places to the north seeing some of that wintry precipitation.

Tuesday (also Halloween!) will have another cold front moving through so kids will need layers if they go out for Trick-or-Treating. Wind chills are expected to be about 10 degrees colder than the actual temperature. As we go throughout the night, temperatures will continue to drop and we could see a hard freeze.

These below average temperatures won’t last as we make it to the following weekend. Dry and even above average temperatures are expected the later half of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

