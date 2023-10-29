Freeze warnings in effect for most of Texoma until Monday morning | 10/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Good morning Texoma! Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the area throughout the day while temperatures continue to drop. Most of us won’t see below freezing temperatures, but freezing rain is still possible. The highest possibility for freezing rain will be the northern counties of Texoma. There won’t be enough accumulation to cause any disturbances. Gusty winds from the north will keep those feels-like temperatures in the mid-20s, even though actual temperatures are in the mid-30s. These freeze warnings remain in effect until Monday morning at 9AM. Along with this we should see the rain move out of the area bringing clearer conditions behind it.

Monday will still be cold with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 40s. The feels-like temperatures will be even lower, so make sure to wear layers. As for Tuesday (also Halloween!), temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly sunny conditions will allow for some boo-tiful conditions. Costumes this year will have to have some longer sleeves or layers.

As for the rest of the week we should gradually warm back up. Wednesday should hit a high of 54 degrees with winds coming out of the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour. These southerly winds should help us to warm back up throughout the back half of the week. By next weekend we should be back into the mid-70s.

Have a great Sunday!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

