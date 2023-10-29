Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over five hundred libraries have a new book on the shelves after an Oklahoma author decided to donate her work to every school district in the state.

“Oklahoma is our home, and we just wanted to share this message to the very best of our ability,” said author Dr. Riley Williams. Her children’s book “Richard’s Friends” promotes inclusivity by portraying kids of differing abilities while focusing on their strengths and desire to have fun.

Williams donated 547 copies of the book to school districts across Oklahoma, piling them onto a ping pong table in the family living room before sending them off.

“We had a little assembly line going, we had the books in one area, then the yellow envelopes in another, then my daughter is putting the stamps on them,” Williams laughed.

The donation is worth around $5,000, and Williams has already pledged to donate 10% of any profits to a non-profit for Down Syndrome. A big part of her writing the book came from her son Reese, who has the condition.

“You get over all of the really scary potential health issues that a child with Down Syndrome might have, and then you come to this other realization, and it’s a genuine fear,” Williams said. “Is my child going to be accepted and loved, in the way that I love him? And I think that’s what all mothers want for their children, and so that was really the inspiration for the book.”

“Richard’s Friends” is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.