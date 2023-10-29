Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts

Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over five hundred libraries have a new book on the shelves after an Oklahoma author decided to donate her work to every school district in the state.

“Oklahoma is our home, and we just wanted to share this message to the very best of our ability,” said author Dr. Riley Williams. Her children’s book “Richard’s Friends” promotes inclusivity by portraying kids of differing abilities while focusing on their strengths and desire to have fun.

Williams donated 547 copies of the book to school districts across Oklahoma, piling them onto a ping pong table in the family living room before sending them off.

“We had a little assembly line going, we had the books in one area, then the yellow envelopes in another, then my daughter is putting the stamps on them,” Williams laughed.

The donation is worth around $5,000, and Williams has already pledged to donate 10% of any profits to a non-profit for Down Syndrome. A big part of her writing the book came from her son Reese, who has the condition.

“You get over all of the really scary potential health issues that a child with Down Syndrome might have, and then you come to this other realization, and it’s a genuine fear,” Williams said. “Is my child going to be accepted and loved, in the way that I love him? And I think that’s what all mothers want for their children, and so that was really the inspiration for the book.”

“Richard’s Friends” is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s on Sunday
Wind chills in the 20s on Sunday | 10/27PM
Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling
Veterans Home leadership no longer employed following investigation
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
PSO to distribute over 100,000 LED light bulbs to Oklahoma families

Latest News

Freeze warnings in effect for most of Texoma until Monday morning
Freeze warnings in effect for most of Texoma until Monday morning | 10/29 AM
Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts
A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release.
Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Foard Co.
First alert weather day for Sunday’s cold temperatures
First alert weather day for Sunday’s cold temperatures | 10/28 PM