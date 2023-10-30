Artist donates piece for Arts for All Gala

Expert Connections
Art is meant to spark your interests, especially if its cut and welded together. Artist, Steve Southerland, has been creating metal art for most of his life.
By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Art is meant to spark your interests, especially if its cut and welded together. Artist, Steve Southerland, has been creating metal art for most of his life, having brazened his first piece when he was about nine years old. This Friday, he has a piece in the Arts for All Gala for auction. Steve creates all sizes of metal art, with some weighing as much as two-thousand pounds or more, but approaching them all similarly.

”Typically, when I’m doing my garden art, I try to produce something that I can get the readily made materials at, like tubing and rod and stuff,” said Southerland.

Southerland has done a lot of pieces, many on public display in people’s lawns and other places, their sheer size making them unmissable.

”I’ve got some big - i guess you could call them public art pieces, because they’re out in people’s yards. I’ve got, scross from the music hall out there at Medicine Park, I’ve got a ten foot tall guitar sculpture. And then, up on Granite Ridge, i’ve got an eagle feather that I did a bunch of years ago. It’s probably fourteen feet long, I mean, it’s big,” said Southerland.

Out of all of the pieces that Southerland has completed, he says his favorite piece is the next one he has to finish. In other words, he favors continuing his work, each new piece becoming his favorite because he get’s to continue creating.

”Whether it’s a small piece or something that’s eight or ten feet tall, I really don’t have one that I’ve completed that I can say, ok, this is my favorite piece. I try not to go there,” said Southerland.

Steve says that his desire to create his art is fueled by his passion to create, but he also enjoys getting paid for his work, something that started with his very first piece back when he was about nine years old.

”You know, and it gets- it gets to be, rather addictive. You know, and that’s something that’s tough to control,” said Southerland.

You can see more of Steve Southerland’s work at the Arts for All Gala on Friday, November 3, 2023.

