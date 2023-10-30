Expert Connections
Bassi, Herrera each score a goal as Dynamo beat RSL 2-1 in Game 1

Amine Bassi scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute, Héctor Herrera also scored a goal, and the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round MLS Cup Playoffs series
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute, Héctor Herrera also scored a goal, and the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 Saturday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round MLS Cup Playoffs series.

Houston can clinch a berth in the conference semifinals with a win in Game 2 on Nov. 6 in Sandy, Utah.

After an RSL giveaway in its defensive territory, Griffin Dorsey's back-post shot was swatted away by goalkeeper Zac MacMath but Bassi blasted the put-back from the center of the penalty area into a wide-open net to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead.

Herrera gave Houston a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute, when he chest-trapped a pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla and then slipped a low left-footer into the net to make it 1-0.

Diego Luna scored for Real Salt Lake in the 54th minute to make it 1-1, his first MLS Cup Playoffs goal. On the counter-attack, Anderson Julio played an arcing cross to Luna at the top of the area where the 20-year-old midfielder blasted a low shot inside the right post.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

