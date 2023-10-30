Carnegie man claims he forgot keys when confronted during alleged burglary

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Carnegie man faces nearly a decade in prison on multiple charges including burglary and concealing stolen property.

According to court documents, Anadarko police were called out to a man on the roof of an apartment building that recently caught fire, until they ran off.

Police later caught up to 35-year-old Zachary Roy, who allegedly climbed onto the top floor of another apartment building using a ladder.

Documents state, that when police knocked on the door, Roy opened it and told them he was allowed to stay there, and climbed through the window because he forgot his keys.

However, the on-record person living there said they didn’t know him and never gave him permission to live there.

Police allegedly found a glass pipe, as well as multiple high-value electronics in his possession, and left behind inside the apartment where he was arrested.

He’s in jail on a $5,000 bond.

