Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges against the Lawton police officers on trial for a 2021 shooting death have been amended.

Initially, both Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were charged with manslaughter in the death of Quadry Sanders.

According to court documents, Ronan’s charge has been amended to shooting with intent to kill.

Meanwhile, Hinkle remains charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The two are scheduled to appear in court next week for their formal arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.