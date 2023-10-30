Clean-up underway after train derails north of Tulsa

RAMONA, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews are working to clean up a major mess north of Tulsa after a train went off the rails.

Officials say the train was hauling stones when it derailed Sunday.

At this time it’s still not clear what led to the derailment, but no one was hurt in the crash.

Crews are now working to clean up the wreckage and say the process could be a lengthy one.

