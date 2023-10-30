Expert Connections
Comanche County Commissioners deny motion to pay ‘Employee Flex’ dues

Members of the ‘Employee Flex Spend Program’ will soon be paying for their own monthly dues.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Alexis Young
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the ‘Employee Flex Spend Program’ will soon be paying for their own monthly dues after Comanche County Commissioners denied the motion to pay their dues.

The program is optional and allows access to a flexible spending account that sets aside money from your paycheck, pre tax, to pay for healthcare and dependent care expenses.

FSA’s are not administered through health insurances, but they can help you save money on income taxes.

Members will now pay their $5 a month dues out of their own pockets.

