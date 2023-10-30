Expert Connections
Community Conversations: Great Plains 72 Film Festival is on the horizon

The founding and evolution of the film festival, as well as line up for this year’s festival were discussed during this edition of Community Conversations.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Tarra Bates
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains 72 Film Festival is set to begin on Nov. 3, and our guest for this edition of Community Conversations joined us in the studio to tell us all about it.

Cason Troutman, founder and photographer of Rose Rocket Productions and who also started the Southwest 48 Film Festival now known as Great Plains 72, joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates for a conversation.

The founding and evolution of the film festival, as well as line up for this year’s festival were discussed.

To learn more about those topics and more, watch the conversation above.

