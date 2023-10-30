Expert Connections
Community mourns Altus freshman

The community mourned the death of a teenager Sunday night. Bobby Hurd was a freshman at Altus High School.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The community mourned the death of a teenager Sunday night. Bobby Hurd was a freshman at Altus High School.

“Bobby was a treasured member of our Bulldog family, and we extend our sincere sympathy and support to his loved ones and friends during this difficult time,” wrote Altus High School Principal Kathy Keller-Darby in a Facebook post. “Bobby was loved by so many, and his passing is difficult for us all.”

Keller-Darby added that counselors would be available for students on Monday, and for as long as needed. She urged parents and guardians to reach out to the school if their children wanted to speak about their concerns or feelings, so they could be connected with a professional.

“Altus is a close-knit school community. In our school family, no one experiences pain or loss alone. Our students, parents, and staff take pride in caring for one another,” wrote Keller-Darby. “Please continue to keep Bobby’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

