Community mourns Altus freshman

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The community mourned the death of a teenager Sunday night. Bobby Hurd was a freshman at Altus High School.

“Bobby was a treasured member of our Bulldog family, and we extend our sincere sympathy and support to his loved ones and friends during this difficult time,” wrote Altus High School Principal Kathy Keller-Darby in a Facebook post. “Bobby was loved by so many, and his passing is difficult for us all.”

Keller-Darby added that counselors would be available for students on Monday, and for as long as needed. She urged parents and guardians to reach out to the school if their children wanted to speak about their concerns or feelings, so they could be connected with a professional.

“Altus is a close-knit school community. In our school family, no one experiences pain or loss alone. Our students, parents, and staff take pride in caring for one another,” wrote Keller-Darby. “Please continue to keep Bobby’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

