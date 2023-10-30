Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Hustlin and Honey lived up to its very cool name in Duncan as vendors from all over the area came together to sell baked goods, clothes, candies and more on Oct. 28.

The event at the Stephens Fairgrounds is put on every few months and co-director Rianna Brown said it’s all about helping support local businesses.

“We do a Hustlin and Honey vendor every three to four months here in Duncan,” Brown said. “We have vendors come out we try to do a small business market so it doesn’t matter if its a boutique, we have jerky sales, we go to salsa, we do people that have homemade reefs it’s just really just trying to help small businesses grow.”

If you missed out on this event, know that some of the vendors also attend the Lawton Farmers Market every Saturday so make sure to check it out.

