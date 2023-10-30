Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses

The event at the Stephens Fairgrounds is put on every few months and co-director Rianna Brown said it’s all about helping support local businesses.
By Justin Allen Rose and Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Hustlin and Honey lived up to its very cool name in Duncan as vendors from all over the area came together to sell baked goods, clothes, candies and more on Oct. 28.

The event at the Stephens Fairgrounds is put on every few months and co-director Rianna Brown said it’s all about helping support local businesses.

“We do a Hustlin and Honey vendor every three to four months here in Duncan,” Brown said. “We have vendors come out we try to do a small business market so it doesn’t matter if its a boutique, we have jerky sales, we go to salsa, we do people that have homemade reefs it’s just really just trying to help small businesses grow.”

If you missed out on this event, know that some of the vendors also attend the Lawton Farmers Market every Saturday so make sure to check it out.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling
Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts
A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release.
Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Foard Co.

Latest News

The third Annual Masonic District Blood Drive, which also doubled as a chance for people to get...
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosts annual Masonic District Blood Drive
Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses
Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses
Farmers hope for renewal of the 2018 Farm Bill
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosts annual blood drive
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosts annual Masonic District Blood Drive