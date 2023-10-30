Expert Connections
Farmers hope for the renewal of the 2018 Farm Bill

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Farmers across the country are in limbo as they wait for the renewal of the 2018 farm bill that expired September 30th.

Even though the support from the bill doesn’t just disappear, one Chattanooga farmer, Adam Bohl said without it, the risk margins are just too high to be in the industry.

“The bulk of the population is not in a position to go back to two hundred years ago where they grew all their own food on their five acres,” said Bohl.

According to Amy Hagerman, an associate professor at OSU’s Agriculture Economics Department, what we refer to as the Farm Bill is an umbrella term for the programs covered like disaster relief and SNAP benefits.

For farmers like Bohl, the crop insurance under the bill gave his farm a second chance.

“It’s the only reason I get to keep the equipment and try again next year,” he said. “We normally would be getting prepared to harvest cotton currently. Our entire crop was wiped out with the drought, or the dry spell. I don’t know if we ever fully qualified as a drought on the drought monitor. Of all the acres planted of cotton of ours, we’re harvesting zero this year.”

Hagerman said farm bills are in place for five years before going back to Congress for potential amendments, and even though the Farm Bill of 2018 expired on September 30, not all of its programs expired with it.

“I would prefer it to be renewed as soon as possible, but I can continue doing what I’m doing as long as they keep an official extension on it. I can operate under the current farm bill with no problems,” Bohl stated. “We are fortunate it’s some of the sacred parts of the government that even in a shutdown, it continues.”

At this time, there hasn’t been an extension for the bill or talks of renewing it yet, but Bohl added this isn’t anything new.

“I think three of the last for have been up to a year and a half afterward before they were approved fully,” Bohl said. ”It’s not near as stressful as everything else we do, but it is an added stress in a lot of ways that is unnecessary. It is sad when they play political football with programs that help feed everybody.”

