Freeze warning tonight, one final cold front tomorrow | 10/30PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be wicked cold! Clear skies and light north winds will combine allowing for temperatures to drop into the mid 20s by daybreak tomorrow. With widespread freezing conditions expected, a freeze warning is in place for many counties. Now is the time to bring sensitive vegetation indoors, to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. And most importantly, don’t forget about your pets. Bring them indoors and make sure they have a warm place with plenty of food and water.

Skies all day long will be filled with lots of sunshine. Unfortunately Tuesday will be another cold day as another reinforcing cold front moves south. No precipitation is expected with the frontal passage but this will keep high temperatures tomorrow very similar to today. Look for upper 40s to low 50s for all locations. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

How will this cold front impact your Halloween plans? We’re looking at wind chill values in the low 40s to start trick or treating but will drop into the low 30s by the end. With the cold weather on tap, bundle up if you find yourself out and about!

Dry conditions, meaning no rain and lots of sunshine is expected through the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid 70s over the weekend as high pressure moves in overhead. South winds return on Wednesday which will help aid in the warming trend.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

