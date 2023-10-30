Freezing temperatures will impact Texoma overnight | 10/29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Hopefully everyone has been able to stay warm and dry! These temperatures will continue into tonight and most of our area will see temperatures right at freezing. Take proper precautions to protect sensitive vegetation, and exposed pipes outside. Allowing water to drip from faucets will help to prevent any pipes from freezing. Any in ground sprinkler systems also need to be drained to prevent freezing. Please bring any fur babies inside tonight because it will be too cold for them outside.

These temperatures will continue into the early morning hours, so send those kids to school with pants and a jacket! With these freezing temperatures don’t be surprised if you see your tire pressure falling throughout the next couple of days. It is always a good idea to leave extra jumper cables and an emergency blanket in your car for cold days like this! Monday will have a high of 45 degrees due to those northerly winds continuing to bring in that arctic air. The next three days have possibilities to see overnight freezes. This means that by Trick-or-Treating time, temperatures will be starting to drop. If you are planning on starting around 5pm the temperature will be around 47 degrees. By the time we reach 10PM temperatures will be around freezing. Costumes this year will require layers and jackets (sorry kids)!

The back half of the week should start to warm up, and by the time we get to next weekend we should be back into the 60s. Hope everyone has a spooktacular Halloween! Stay warm!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

