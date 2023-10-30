Have issues getting high speed internet? The Oklahoma Broadband Office wants to know.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world, and that’s why the Oklahoma Broadband Office is asking for public comment on its Digital Equity Plan.

They want to know the issues that stop you from having high internet. You can access the plan and send your comments by clicking here.

The state broadband office said community anchor institutions and other stakeholders are also welcome to give input and opinions on the issue. The public comment period will close on November 13, 2023.

