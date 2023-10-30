Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Have issues getting high speed internet? The Oklahoma Broadband Office wants to know.

High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world, and that’s why the Oklahoma Broadband Office is asking for public comment on its Digital Equity Plan.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world, and that’s why the Oklahoma Broadband Office is asking for public comment on its Digital Equity Plan.

They want to know the issues that stop you from having high internet. You can access the plan and send your comments by clicking here.

The state broadband office said community anchor institutions and other stakeholders are also welcome to give input and opinions on the issue. The public comment period will close on November 13, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s on Sunday
Wind chills in the 20s on Sunday | 10/27PM
Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling
Veterans Home leadership no longer employed following investigation
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Freezing temperatures will impact Texoma overnight
Freezing temperatures will impact Texoma overnight | 10/29 PM
Freeze warnings in effect for most of Texoma until Monday morning
Freeze warnings in effect for most of Texoma until Monday morning | 10/29 AM
Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts