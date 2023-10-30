Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia essentially became a millionaire while waiting for a chicken sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.

The next day he stopped by the shop again, and the store was buzzing with excitement that a winning ticket had been purchased there.

Gutierrez checked his ticket and realized he had won $1 million in the previous night’s drawing.

The small business owner told lottery officials he may use part of his winnings to expand his business.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling
Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts
A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release.
Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Foard Co.

Latest News

Biden signs an executive order on the safe development and use of artificial intelligence....
LIVE: Biden remarks at AI event
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Online threats stoke fear among Jewish students at Cornell University