Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana in a recent bust.
OBN officials say these bags of marijuana that weigh in at over 1200 lbs. were taken from a northern Oklahoma City home.
They say the seizure was a part of an investigation into the drug being trafficked into the Texas Black Market.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.