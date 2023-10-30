Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana in a recent bust.

OBN officials say these bags of marijuana that weigh in at over 1200 lbs. were taken from a northern Oklahoma City home.

They say the seizure was a part of an investigation into the drug being trafficked into the Texas Black Market.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.