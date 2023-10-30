Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana

Expert Connections
They say the seizure was a part of an investigation into the drug being trafficked into the Texas Black Market.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana in a recent bust.

OBN officials say these bags of marijuana that weigh in at over 1200 lbs. were taken from a northern Oklahoma City home.

They say the seizure was a part of an investigation into the drug being trafficked into the Texas Black Market.

