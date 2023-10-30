St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosts annual Masonic District Blood Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The third Annual Masonic District Blood Drive, which also doubled as a chance for people to get their flu shots, took place Saturday, Oct. 28.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted the annual blood drive, and this year gave donors glow in the dark t-shirts and one free entry to the zoo up in Oklahoma City.

There were two stations, one for flu shots and the other for giving blood as well as a clothing drive.

Janet Dixon is the deputy for the Third district of the Eastern Stars. She says this event could help save a life.

“Oh it’s very important whether or not winter, its like we went from summer to winter and the flu season is here,” Dixon said. “So get your flu shots to prevent yourself from getting sick and also donate blood to help save someone’s life maybe your own life.”

