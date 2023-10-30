Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosts annual Masonic District Blood Drive

The third Annual Masonic District Blood Drive, which also doubled as a chance for people to get their flu shots, took place Saturday, Oct. 28.
By Justin Allen Rose and Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The third Annual Masonic District Blood Drive, which also doubled as a chance for people to get their flu shots, took place Saturday, Oct. 28.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted the annual blood drive, and this year gave donors glow in the dark t-shirts and one free entry to the zoo up in Oklahoma City.

There were two stations, one for flu shots and the other for giving blood as well as a clothing drive.

Janet Dixon is the deputy for the Third district of the Eastern Stars. She says this event could help save a life.

“Oh it’s very important whether or not winter, its like we went from summer to winter and the flu season is here,” Dixon said. “So get your flu shots to prevent yourself from getting sick and also donate blood to help save someone’s life maybe your own life.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts
Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling
A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release.
Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Foard Co.

Latest News

The third Annual Masonic District Blood Drive, which also doubled as a chance for people to get...
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosts annual Masonic District Blood Drive
Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses
Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses
Farmers hope for renewal of the 2018 Farm Bill
Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses
Duncan’s Hustlin and Honey event seeks to help support local businesses