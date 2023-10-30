Expert Connections
Sunshine returns today, but wind chills will stay in the 20s and 30s | 10/30 AM

Another cold day in the forecast this afternoon.
By Alex Searl
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We currently have a freeze warning in effect this morning for all of Texoma. This means temperatures will drop to or below 32 degrees across the area, which will then lead to ice formation. Yesterday’s rain stopped soon enough to where most roadways should be clear of water before the freeze kicks in, but it still is a good idea to be mindful on roadways this morning if you head out before sunrise. We will quickly warm up above the freezing mark after sunrise with afternoon highs reaching the mid-40s with the return of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, but a cool northern wind at 10 to 15 mph will have wind chill values (feel-like temperatures) in the 20s and 30s for the duration of the day.

Tuesday morning temperatures will once again drop below freezing. We expect a reinforcing cold front to push into the area before noon tomorrow, which will keep cool air in the region. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with afternoon highs in the low 50s. If you have plans to go trick or treating

We will see a pattern shift early on Wednesday as winds shift from north to south. This will begin the process of a warming trend going into the back half of the week. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Thursday temperatures will jump back into the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

We will finally return to average temperature for this time of year on the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 60s on Friday and low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. There may be a low chance for some rain this weekend, but I believe Texoma will be fairly dry over the next 7 days.

Have a great week!

