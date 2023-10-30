Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Younger couples more likely to have separate financial accounts, survey finds

Just over 20% of Gen Zers and Millennials say financial infidelity is worse than physical infidelity
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Only about one in four Gen Zers and only about a third of Millennials are completely combining their finances with their spouse or partner, according to a new Bankrate.com survey.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate.com, said what usually works best for couples falls somewhere in the middle.

“I think the yours, mine and ours approach works really well for a lot of people,” Rossman explained. “So that would be you have some money that’s yours and yours alone. A lot of people like that independence. But then you also have money that’s shared for household goals. I think that’s important, too.”

Rossman said completely separate accounts leaves room for secret debt or spending. He said transparency is important but there’s no one size fits all answer.

“Maybe schedule an informal money date with your spouse every month or every few weeks and just check in, because I think that’s part of the advice here is we need to get pulling in the same direction,” Rossman suggested.

Rossman said even if partners want some independence over their finances, whether they’re married or in a relationship and living together, there will be joint financial objectives.

His best advice is to talk early and often about financial goals and responsibilities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling
Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts
A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release.
Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Foard Co.