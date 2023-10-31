7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma is excited to welcome back Lexie Walker starting on November 13!

This will make GMT the only morning show in Texoma to be headed by a chief meteorologist. Lexie’s already broken barriers as the first female chief meteorologist based in Oklahoma, and we’re eager to see how she continues to lead us into the future.

The new shift allows Lexie to put more emphasis on mornings, setting the team’s plan for weather coverage at the beginning of each day. She will continue to lead all severe storm coverage, tracking weather patterns into the evening so viewers know they’re getting full context with the most current information. While this is brand new to our area, it follows a model that’s been extremely successful for other stations.

It also allows Lexie to introduce the Physical Training Forecast, a new segment geared toward helping soldiers know what to expect during their morning workouts, and a new member of the team. Barrett Phillips will arrive in November. His years of experience at KALB in Louisiana will round out Lexie’s team as he takes on evening shows.

Overall, Lexie’s bubbly personality and leadership role make her the perfect choice for Good Morning Texoma. Her weather knowledge, combined with Alexis Young’s energy and Kyle Weatherly’s decade-plus of experience, will make for a formidable lineup. Wake up, Texoma – your new favorite team is arriving!

You can watch Good Morning Texoma every weekday from 5 to 7 a.m. CST.

