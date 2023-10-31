Choctaw Nation receives more than $1 million in EPA grants

DURANT, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Oct. 31, the Choctaw Nation received two grants, totaling nearly $2 million by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Nation is receiving more than $1.5 million to assess and clean up abandoned properties, and a $400,000 climate pollution reduction grant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The grants were presented to the Nation at their headquarters in Durant.

