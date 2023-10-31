Expert Connections
Choctaw Nation receives more than $1 million in EPA grants

Today, the Choctaw Nation received two grants, totaling nearly $2 million by the Environmental Protection Agency.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Oct. 31, the Choctaw Nation received two grants, totaling nearly $2 million by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Nation is receiving more than $1.5 million to assess and clean up abandoned properties, and a $400,000 climate pollution reduction grant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The grants were presented to the Nation at their headquarters in Durant.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

