Community Conversations: AMBUCS hosts 67th annual Pancake Day fundraiser

The 67th annual AMBUCS Pancake Day is coming up on Monday, Nov. 6.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 67th annual AMBUCS Pancake Day fundraiser is coming up on Monday, Nov. 6. To talk about this event, Larry Holcomb joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates in the studio for a conversation.

During the conversation, the pair discussed AMBUCS, special projects the group has going on, as well as their annual Pancake Day fundraiser.

All proceeds from the breakfast goes to providing scholarships for future therapists, Amtrykes, and accessibility ramps.

The Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS is a non-profit dedicated to inspiring mobility and independence. It was chartered in 1953.

Watch the conversation above to learn more about AMBUCS and their annual fundraiser.

