A deep dive into FISTA: Why operate as a trust authority?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trust authorities are common among Lawton’s city operations, including FISTA. But what exactly is a trust authority, and why do officials think this was the best route to go with the organization?

According to Mayor Stan Booker, a trust authority is a council-elected board that specifically focuses on a certain aspect of city improvement, and in FISTA’s case, he said that’s industrial development. He added this requires city funds to get started.

However, when it comes to using the city’s money to operate, Chairman Mark Brace said it’s accompanied by strict guidelines, but that it’s a good thing.

“It builds confidence in the way that we’re managed. It also sets out by statutes things that we have to adhere to,” said Brace. “We have a very strict set of rules and regulations that we go by. We have financial policies, we have all kinds of policies and regulations that we adhere to because we are a public trust authority.”

Brace stated those guidelines allow them certain advantages as opposed to operating as a regular LLC, like more grant opportunities, streamlined connections, and have a specialized board.

And according to Mayor Booker, this takes a weight off the council’s shoulders, spreading the workload.

“You can just imagine if the city council had to do everything,” Booker said. “There wouldn’t be enough time in the day. All of our council, and the Mayor are actually part time. So that’s one of the reasons, pretty much the reason we do trust authorities. Specialization, long-term debt. Things like that.”

Booker said the City of Lawton is the beneficiary of all trust authorities, including FISTA.

Brace added FISTA’s main goal is to boost Lawton’s economy by creating more jobs, and working in conjunction with the city was the best way to accomplish that.

“What we’re doing at the FISTA makes sense. It’s the best thing we’ve got going for job creation at the moment,” Booker stated. “And if the citizens aren’t happy with it, it’s because we haven’t done a good job communicating with them exactly what’s happening.”

If you want to stay informed on what FISTA is doing, all of their board meetings are open to the public, and you can find them on the City of Lawton’s website.

Previously, 7News looked at what exactly FISTA is, and next week we’re going to go into at what companies are actually signed and what they plan to bring to the city.

