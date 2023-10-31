Early voting days set for November 14 election

Expert Connections
(Source: MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - November 14 marks the day for several elections across our state, including right here in Lawton for Ward 7 voters.

Voters can cast their ballot early for this election, but there are some changes you’ll need to be aware of.

Early voting is Thursday and Friday, November 9th and 10th.

However, the Comanche County courthouse will be closed on the 10th, while they recognize Veterans Day.

Despite that, a two-member bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on duty that day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. for early voting.

Election day of course is Nov. 14, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that day.

You can look at profiles of the candidates running in this election, along with interviews, by going here.

