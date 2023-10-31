Governor Stitt declares November ‘Family Month’ in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial proclamation signing on Tuesday declaring November as “Family Month” in the State of Oklahoma.

According to the press release, the signing is meant to signify the celebration of families and family values through different types of engagement throughout the month.

In the statement, Stitt says:

Families are the very foundation upon which we build our lives. For Family Month, we recognize that families shape our values, nurture our dreams, and stand by us through thick and thin. As Governor, I am committed to uplifting Oklahoma families, and I believe that in doing so, we will see a positive shift in the direction of our state, and by extension, our nation.

During the month, the Department of Tourism is planning for free admission and no parking fees at certain state parks on the weekends before and after Thanksgiving. The Oklahoma Restaurant Association is also a partner and will be offering discounts, free kids’ meals, etc. at select restaurants.

To read more about the declaration, you can read the official press release here.

