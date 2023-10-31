Governor Stitt declares November ‘Family Month’ in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial proclamation signing on Tuesday declaring November as “Family Month” in the State of Oklahoma.
According to the press release, the signing is meant to signify the celebration of families and family values through different types of engagement throughout the month.
In the statement, Stitt says:
During the month, the Department of Tourism is planning for free admission and no parking fees at certain state parks on the weekends before and after Thanksgiving. The Oklahoma Restaurant Association is also a partner and will be offering discounts, free kids’ meals, etc. at select restaurants.
To read more about the declaration, you can read the official press release here.
