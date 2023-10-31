Expert Connections
Lankford opposes Israel ambassador pick

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)(GRAYDC)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Senator James Lankford (R) issued a statement today, Oct. 31, opposing President Biden’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Lankford claims within the statement that the Biden Administration chose an individual who negotiated the Iran Nuclear Deal and who also worked with Iran to circumvent sanctions.

Lankford continues within the statement by saying the United States needs someone who will call out Hamas, hold Iran accountable, and who stands with Israel.

The Senate confirmed Biden’s nominee for the position, Jack Lew, earlier today by a vote of 53-43.

