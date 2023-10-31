Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Public School students learn agriculture during AG Days event

Groups of Lawton Public School students got a hands-on look at the day-to-day of our area agricultural scene.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Groups of Lawton Public School students got a hands-on look at the day-to-day of our area agricultural scene.

Today, Oct. 31, the district held its annual AG Days event.

During it, 5th and 7th grade students from across the city learned about agriculture through activities like branding, painting and churning butter.

Going from several different on-site stations, the students got to see live animals, learn how they’re taken care of, and what products that care leads to.

“A lot of the kids are very excited, and a lot of them had no idea of where some of their food came from,” Heaven Kern, Agriculture Education Instructor, said. “They had no idea that the clothes they are wearing come from an agricultural-based product, whether it be in a field or on a hoof.”

Organizers say they were also thrilled to see the students get an appreciation for agriculture, and maybe even consider the field as a career choice.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended
A Comanche Nation Police officer was injured in a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash
High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world.
Have issues getting high speed internet? The Oklahoma Broadband Office wants to know.

Latest News

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation receives more than $1 million in EPA grants
Oklahoma bill meant to provide sentencing relief for abuse survivors takes affect Nov. 1
Early voting days set for November 14 election
Community Conversations: AMBUCS hosts 67th annual Pancake Day fundraiser
Community Conversations: AMBUCS hosts 67th annual Pancake Day fundraiser
South winds return tomorrow helping aid in our warming trend | 10/31PM
South winds return tomorrow helping aid in our warming trend | 10/31PM