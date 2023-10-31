Lawton Public School students learn agriculture during AG Days event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Groups of Lawton Public School students got a hands-on look at the day-to-day of our area agricultural scene.

Today, Oct. 31, the district held its annual AG Days event.

During it, 5th and 7th grade students from across the city learned about agriculture through activities like branding, painting and churning butter.

Going from several different on-site stations, the students got to see live animals, learn how they’re taken care of, and what products that care leads to.

“A lot of the kids are very excited, and a lot of them had no idea of where some of their food came from,” Heaven Kern, Agriculture Education Instructor, said. “They had no idea that the clothes they are wearing come from an agricultural-based product, whether it be in a field or on a hoof.”

Organizers say they were also thrilled to see the students get an appreciation for agriculture, and maybe even consider the field as a career choice.

