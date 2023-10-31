LPD Chief Smith discusses Halloween safety

Expert Connections
With a lot of unknowns, Lawton Police Department Chief James Smith joined 7News to discuss Halloween safety.
By Billie Hill, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Tuesday being Halloween, trick-or-treaters will be out and about in the City of Lawton collecting treats.

With a lot of unknowns, Lawton Police Department Chief James Smith joined 7News to discuss Halloween safety including what the department is doing, safe costumes, candy inspection, door-to-door safety and other measures to keep citizens safe during Halloween.

You can find out more by watching the interview above!

