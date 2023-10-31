Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash

An officer with the Comanche Nation Police was injured this morning after a crash in Comanche County.
By Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An officer with the Comanche Nation Police was injured this morning after a crash in Comanche County.

Emergency Crews responded to a call on Railroad Street just south of Coombs road of a vehicle that left the roadway and landed in a creek just off the roadside at about 3:30 A.M. this morning.

Kirk’s EMS, Lawton Police and Fire Department, Comanche Nation Police and the Comanche County Sheriff’s office all responded to the call.

The driver was eventually freed from the vehicle and our Photographers on scene saw the driver being placed into an ambulance.

Their condition is currently unknown.

You can count on us to keep you up to date with the latest information as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended
High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world.
Have issues getting high speed internet? The Oklahoma Broadband Office wants to know.
Pam & Barry discuss Home Inspections and buying “as-is”

Latest News

An officer with the Comanche Nation Police was injured this morning after a crash in Comanche...
Officer Injured in Comanche County Wreck
Temperatures will stay cold for Halloween night | 10/31 AM
Temperatures will stay cold for Halloween night | 10/31 AM
FISTA Trust Authority board meeting pictured above.
A deep dive into FISTA: Why operate as a trust authority?
Monday, the Vaska Theatre held “Student Film Night” where patrons watched a locally made, and...
‘Student Film Night’ showcases Cameron students’ film at Vaska Theatre