Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An officer with the Comanche Nation Police was injured this morning after a crash in Comanche County.

Emergency Crews responded to a call on Railroad Street just south of Coombs road of a vehicle that left the roadway and landed in a creek just off the roadside at about 3:30 A.M. this morning.

Kirk’s EMS, Lawton Police and Fire Department, Comanche Nation Police and the Comanche County Sheriff’s office all responded to the call.

The driver was eventually freed from the vehicle and our Photographers on scene saw the driver being placed into an ambulance.

Their condition is currently unknown.

You can count on us to keep you up to date with the latest information as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.